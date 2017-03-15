Historic SLC neighborhoods get ‘Main Street America’ designation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- State Street and the Granary District of Salt Lake City just gained hundreds of extra city planners and economic development directors.

Salt Lake City got a "Main Street America" designation for the two neighborhoods, meaning they'll get the benefit of planning help from a national organization that works with hundreds of cities.

"It means we get to tap into a national network of commercial revitalization organizations," said Lara Fritts, Salt Lake City Economic Development Director.

In an announcement ceremony at a new local business called A. Fisher Brewery, Main Street America Vice President of Revitalization Programs said historic areas should take advantage of their uniqueness.

"For places like this to be competitive, you've got to offer the consumer an experience," Wagner said.

