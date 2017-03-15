Fish Tacos with Yogurt Lime Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 limes, zest and juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, diced (optional)

1 lb. white fish (i.e. cod, tilapia), rinsed, patted dry

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

8 small whole wheat or corn tortillas, warmed

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup freshly prepared salsa

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

For the Yogurt Lime Sauce, in a medium bowl, mix together the yogurt, lime zest and juice, honey, cilantro, no salt seasoning and pepper. Set aside.

Season fish with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, no salt seasoning and pepper. Add oil to a large skillet up to medium heat. Cook fish for 7-8 minutes or until it easily flakes. Break fish up, with a spatula, while cooking.

Divide fish amongst the whole wheat or corn tortillas. Top with desired amount of Yogurt Lime Sauce and salsa. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute