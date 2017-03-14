Man makes water wheelchair for disabled goldfish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A man has made a floating wheelchair of sorts for a disabled goldfish.

Just ponder that for a second...

Yes, it is likely the cutest thing you will see today, and it is the coolest innovation as well.

Taylor Nicole Dean, 19, shared the story on Twitter.

My friend made a wheelchair for a goldfish pic.twitter.com/QghXTY7rme — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 10, 2017

She said her friend, Derek, works at an aquarium shop and came up with a brilliant idea to help a customer's fish.

Derek said the goldfish has a disorder that doesn't allow it to control its buoyancy in the water, a permanent bladder disorder.

Basically, the fish can't float and is stuck at the bottom of the tank... until now!

Derek created the one-of-a-kind water wheelchair to help the little guy get around the tank on his own.

Taylor tweeted the fish is now getting along swimmingly.

