× Man found dead after shooting at Provo home

PROVO, Utah – Provo Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead overnight.

Sgt. Brian Taylor said officers were called about a shooting at a home near 400 W. and 100 N. just before midnight.

Authorities found a 24-year-old man dead along with gunshots inside and outside the home.

Officials have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Police have not said anything about possible suspects at this time.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.