× Hateful graffiti met with messages of love in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah – According to a few Park City residents, including former Park City Mayor Dana Williams, hateful graffiti appeared on an apartment building overnight.

Williams posted photos to Facebook saying how upset he is about the alleged hate crime.

He also mentioned the misspelling.

Tuesday morning, residents responded.

Fox 13 viewer Inka Johnson sent photos of supportive messages on numerous cars parked at Park City High School, which is across the street from the apartments.

So far, there is no word on a suspect.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.