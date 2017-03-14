× Group to conduct its 14th search for missing St. George teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Red Rock Search and Rescue will have its 14th search for Macin Smith, a St. George boy who disappeared in 2015, next month.

The search and rescue will be conducted near the Warner Valley exit on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteers can find the group by getting off the Warner Valley exit, off Southern Parkway and heading east until the RRSAR command post at the top of a hill is visible.

Long pants, hiking shoes, a day pack with water, extra water, lunch and snacks are required for the journey and Red Rock also recommends attendees to bring gloves, a walking stick, hat and sunscreen.

Macin was last seen in the Little Valley of St. George in the early morning of September 1.

According to Macin’s sister, Rayclen Hansen, their mom woke him up to attend Desert Hills High School, but he never made it to school.

Macin was described as being 6-feet 4-inches tall, 200 pounds with short, blond hair and blue eyes.

