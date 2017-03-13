Riverton family finds globe-trotting nanny for round-the-world trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah -- A Riverton family looking for a nanny to travel the world with them made their pick after receiving 24,244 applications.

Tillotson's requested a globe-trotting nanny on social media and the post went viral.

Eventually, the family had to cut-off the applications but still allowed people to keep applying and told them they’d be on a wait list.

It wasn't easy, but the Tillotson's managed to narrow down the list to 50.

"Our family at one point just said hire a couple of them," says M’Kenzie Tillotson.

However, then Derek Tillotson had this desire to look at the wait list, which was up to 7,000.

"I was so nervous that we missed somebody," says Derek Tillotson.

That's where they found Alaire Moore, a girl from Texas going to school at UVU studying special education and spending three days a week working at a treatment center for autistic teen boys.

"When I found out there had been over 20,000 people applying and I had the opportunity just to have an interview I was stoked," says Moore.

With help from Derek Tillotson's sister and brother-in-law through interviews, the family invited their two final candidates to spend the weekend with them in Park City.

"The whole time I was thinking please, please just pick me. This would be so fantastic," says Moore.

That's when they decided Moore was the one.

"Alaire is just a really sunny, happy person. Really good energy and I saw her as someone who would just add to our happiness, to our positive vibes, and the overall flow of our family," says M’Kenzie Tillotson.

Moore felt the same way.

"I could just see me with them just working and flowing," says Moore. "Not only am I getting to help a family but I get to help myself in learning all these different cultures that were going to go to and all these different places that I would never get to go to on my own."

