× PETA billboard urges owners to keep cats indoors

CLEARFIELD Utah — PETA is placing a billboard urging cat owners to keep cats indoors for their protection.

The reaction came after a Clearfield cat named Sage went missing for four days and came back home allegedly with injuries, such as broken ribs and toes, facial wounds and hot glue burns on his eyes, anus and genitals. Read the full story here.

PETA said those who torture animals tend to commit violent crimes against humans later in life.

According to a PETA press release, those who allow cats outdoors run the risk of their cat being run over, poisoned, contracting fatal diseases, becoming lost and being stolen by “bunchers”–people who steal animals and sell them to be used in experiments.

“The horrific abuse that Sage endured is a reminder that it’s never safe to let our companion animals outdoors unattended, even for ‘just a minute,'” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “Cats count on us to protect them, and the best way to do that is by keeping them safe indoors with the rest of the family.”

For more information visit the PETA website.