Fun with creepy and crawly creatures from Scales & Tails!

Shane from Scales and Tails Utah brought a variety of creatures to the studio for show and tell. Scales and Tails provides entertaining, educational, and interactive reptile and bird shows to cities all over Utah. To check out their schedule go here.
