This dog has become a viral star after leaping, sprinting and even face-planting during a run at the Crufts Dog Show.
Dog’s hilariously-bad obstacle course run goes viral
-
South Carolina woman’s reaction to empty Walmart bread aisle goes viral
-
‘Dog’s Purpose’ video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
-
Heartbreaking video shows dog saying goodbye to owner in hospital
-
Utah dog ‘Rhino Lightning’ finds new home after note from child goes viral
-
Car stuck? Ogden woman takes dog sled to store after snow storm
-
-
Utah family warns buyers to be wary after puppy dies days after purchase
-
Teen babysitter’s sandwich-making hack goes viral, inspires business idea
-
Three of the Best Viral Videos of 2016
-
Oregon woman blames airline for dog’s death
-
Video shows dog tied on top of crate being towed down Florida highway
-
-
Hilarious animal shelter ‘kitty kommercial’ is catnip for the internet
-
‘Rhino Lightning’ searches for a new home after heartbreaking note from child goes viral
-
‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks makes New York Fashion Week debut