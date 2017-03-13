Dixie State student arrested for running massage/prostitution business from dorm

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A Dixie State University student has been arrested for alleged sexual solicitation and running a massage parlor out of her dorm room, according to the St. George News.

Video surveillance allegedly showed 18-year-old Ramajah Marie Patrick inviting several middle-aged men inside the Campus View Suites at night after the doors were locked.

Investigators told the St. George News they found Patrick had posted ads online.

An undercover officer responded to one of the listings and arrested her.

The St. George News confirmed officers said Patrick allegedly confessed to engaging in sexual acts with the men and to providing massages to men for money without a license.

Patrick was released on $2,630 bail.

See the full story from the St. George News here.