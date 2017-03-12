× Ramp from I-15 to I-84 closed in Riverdale after semi hauling french fries lands on its side

RIVERDALE, Utah — The ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-84 is expected to be closed for several hours Sunday night after a semi-trailer crashed and wound up on its side.

The Utah Highway Patrol said there were no injuries when the semi, which was hauling french fries, rolled on the ramp. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The crash has closed the ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-84. Drivers will instead need to take Highway 89 through Ogden to connect to I-84.

As of just before 7 p.m., UHP expected the ramp to remain closed for several more hours.