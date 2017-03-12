NFL player Haloti Ngata opens training facility in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake City has a new sports training facility in town.

Haloti Ngata, a Highland High School alum and current Detroit Lions defensive tackle, teamed up with D1 Sports Training and opened a new gym in the area.

D1 has quickly gained the reputation as ‘The Home of Athletic-Based Training’ saying, “Our trusted Athletic-Based Training system and sports medicine services are provided to athletes of all skill levels and those who want to be trained like an athlete throughout the country.”

Ngata decided to open this facility to give local athletes, and anyone who wants to get in shape, a different type of sports training not currently found in Salt Lake City.

The program offers training from ages 7-18 under scholastic, as well as Boot Camp and Strength Training for adults. The D1 facility also includes physical therapy and partnered with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, which has a comprehensive sports medicine program called Sports Med Utah.

SLRMC has dedicated additional medical staff and support by opening a therapy clinic that concentrates on the treatment of athletic injuries for kids and adults, guaranteeing a safe and optimal return post injury or complaint.

The facility has officially opened and additional information can be found here.