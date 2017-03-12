More than 150 attend vigil for cat tortured to death in Clearfield; reward in case grows to $47K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD, Utah -- More than 150 people gathered at a park in Clearfield Sunday to raise awareness about animal abuse and support the family of a cat who was tortured to death earlier this week.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case has grown to $47,000 thanks to donations from people from all over the world. Experts have said this is one of the worst cases of animal abuse they have ever seen.

Sage went missing March 4 and reappeared at the family's Clearfield home March 8 with significant injuries that included broken bones and damage to his genitals from hot glue along with other signs of abuse. The cat was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he later died.

Sunday's vigil at Kiwanis Park, 300 North Vine Street, included a moment of silence for Sage.

The Humane Society of Northern Utah also announced The Sage's Friend Fund, which will help other abused animals and their families. The group said that fund has already brought in some money, but an official total was not available as of Sunday evening.

The Humane Society of Northern Utah also said they have reached an agreement with a retired police investigator who will help them investigate animal cruelty cases going forward.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200 or John Fox, HSU chief investigator at 801-261-2919 ext. 210. Tips can remain anonymous.