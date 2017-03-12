× Man taken to hospital after shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan man was taken to a hospital Sunday morning after he was shot several times during an altercation.

Police were called to the Heartland Mountain View Apartments near 1300 West and 7050 South around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim, a man in his 30s, getting into a fight with two other men before one of those suspects produced a firearm.

“I was sleeping and then all of the sudden I heard screaming, and then gun shots, and then a car speeding off” Katie, a witness, told Fox 13 News.

Police say the two suspects sped off in a white Honda Civic. Detectives are still investigating how the suspects and victim know each other, but they say at this point they don’t believe the shooting was a random attack.