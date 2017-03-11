× Search and rescue responds to climber who fell 50 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue crews are responding to Little Cottonwood Canyon after a rock climber fell about 50 feet while rappelling.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said the 27-year-old male is conscious, breathing and alert after the fall. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 4:15 p.m.

Lohrke said the man was rappelling in the canyon when he fell about 50 feet. Specific details about the events leading up to the fall or the exact nature of the man’s injuries were not immediately available.

