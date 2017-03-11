× Adjust your clock: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Daylight Saving Time begins in Utah Sunday at 2 a.m., meaning many folks will want to set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

The change allows for more sunlight during the evening hours, and the clocks officially spring forward Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time will end on November 5.

Arizona, Hawaii and a few territories do not observe DST, and Utah has debated following suit.

A resolution put forth in the Utah Legislature earlier this year sought to allow voters to decide whether or not Utah would remain on Daylight Saving Time, but that resolution failed to pass out of the House Natural Resources Committee.

“If I asked all my constituents, ‘What are your top five issues?’ This would be on everybody’s list,” Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said of the possibility of moving the Beehive State off of Daylight Saving Time.

Bills that would opt Utah out of DST have been put forth in the Utah Legislature regularly in the last several years without success. What do you think of Daylight Saving Time?