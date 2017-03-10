× UHP, SLCPD respond to Capitol after report of suspicious package

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials from the Utah Highway Patrol and the Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating a suspicious package in front of the Utah State Capitol.

According to a UHP spokesman, the object is a garbage can that has been zip-tied shut.

Police have closed 300 N at State St.

SLCPD’s bomb squad is responding to the scene and UHP is deploying a bomb-sniffing dog.

No evacuations have been made.

