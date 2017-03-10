Salt Lake County releases 5 new possible homeless shelter sites

Posted 1:43 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:22PM, March 10, 2017

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Salt Lake County released five new possible homeless shelter sites Friday.

Three of the locations are in West Valley City and two are in South Salt Lake.

Possible new homeless shelter locations:

  • 1820 West Printers Row – West Valley City
  • 2249 S. 1070 W. – West Valley City
  • 2411 S. 1070 W.  – West Valley City
  • 3091 S. Main St. – South Salt Lake
  • 1144 W. 3300 S. – South Salt Lake


What do you think of the new possible homeless shelter locations?

