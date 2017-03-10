Salt Lake County releases 5 new possible homeless shelter sites

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Salt Lake County released five new possible homeless shelter sites Friday.

Three of the locations are in West Valley City and two are in South Salt Lake.

Possible new homeless shelter locations:

1820 West Printers Row – West Valley City

2249 S. 1070 W. – West Valley City

2411 S. 1070 W. – West Valley City

3091 S. Main St. – South Salt Lake

1144 W. 3300 S. – South Salt Lake

What do you think of the new possible homeless shelter locations?

Click here to send your feedback to the site evaluation committee.