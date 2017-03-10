Reward increases to $27,500 after Clearfield cat tortured to death

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield family’s cat died Thursday afternoon from injuries he suffered in a severe case of animal cruelty, and the Humane Society of Utah has announced a $27,500 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

“Sage” had broken paws, several broken bones (some of them exposed), burns on his face and body, head trauma and hot glue and construction caulk stuck to his skin. Had he survived, he would have faced amputations of his tail and one of his paws.

Sage’s owners gathered at Advanced Veterinary Care in Salt Lake City Thursday to say goodbye to their beloved pet.

According to the Humane Society of Utah, the $5,000 reward originally offered has increased to $27,500 through donations from animal welfare organizations and individuals, including an anonymous donation of $10,000 from someone in Vernal.

“Our community is saddened and angry at the same time, they want to help and take action,” said Deann Shepherd, HSU representative, in a statement sent to FOX 13. “I hope that it shows Sage’s family and friends that they are not alone. The world mourns with them and is coming together for justice on behalf of this little cat.”

Knowingly or intentionally torturing a companion animal is a third-degree felony in Utah, punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with information regarding who may be responsible for the torture and death of Sage is urged to contact Davis County Animal Services at 801-444-2200 or John Fox, HSU chief investigator, at 801-261-2919 ext. 210. Tips can remain anonymous.

A vigil for Sage and his family is planned for Sunday, March 12 at Kiwanis Park, 300 N Vine St. in Clearfield, at 4 p.m.