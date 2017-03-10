Corned Beef and Cabbage Meat Pie

Posted 12:12 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:24PM, March 10, 2017
1 Onion
4 Cloves, whole
4 lb Corned beef
2 Parsley sprigs
8 Peppercorns, whole
2 lb Cabbage
1 c Sour cream
1 Tb Prepared horseradish
1 Box of Puff Pastry
 
Peel onion and stick with cloves. Put corned beef, onion parsley and peppercorns in a large pot and cover with water. Cover, bring to a simmer and cook gently until tender, 2-1/2 to 3 hours. Cut cabbage into wedges and core. Add to the pot, cover and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Combine sour cream with horseradish. Slice the meat and let it cool. Chop cabbage and allow it to cool.
Roll open one of the puff sheets in a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, Place the cooked and cooled meat in the center and spread to 1/2 inch from the edges top with cabbage and horseradish sauce. Brush an egg wash all around the edges and cover with second sheet of puff pastry. Egg wash the top of the pie. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven serve warm with more sauce.
