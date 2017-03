Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Winner of Cake Boss Chef Dana Herbert joined us in the kitchen and made us a delicious pear, blue cheese and pistachio salad with sherry vinaigrette.

Chef Dana will be at the grand opening of Macy's newest store at Fashion Place Mall. He will be doing a live demonstration of his three favorite dishes Friday at 6 p.m. at Macy's.