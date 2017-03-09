Woman’s bizarre dance is highlight of city council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Maine - A city council meeting gets a headlining act unlike anything you've ever seen.

Leaping and twirling across the chamber floor, local artist Sara Juli performed an "interpretive dance" of sorts, during a Portland, Maine, city council meeting this week.

The council hosts a monthly "artist in the chamber" program and she was Wednesday night's performing art.

Her dance culminated with her mimicking throwing up and crawling onto the lap of a clearly uncomfortable meeting attendee.

And we're in luck, Juli said her dance was just an excerpt of a longer work... so there is more!

She said she runs a choreography lab for local performing artists.