Man hit, killed by vehicle while walking in Taylorsville street

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning as he was walking in the road in Taylorsville.

Police say the incident occurred around 2 a.m. near 5400 South and 3400 West.

A truck hit a 41-year-old man who was walking in the street several hundred yards away from a crosswalk. Police say the driver of the truck did not see the man until it was too late.

Lt. Manfred Lassig of the Unified Police Department said indications are that the driver was doing the speed limit and that weather wasn’t a factor.

“All of a sudden you’re driving down the road and there’s somebody in the road there: It’s just bad luck for everybody involved,” he said.

Emergency responders tried to revive the pedestrian, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.