KSTU FOX 13 Remains Utah’s Most-Watched News Station

SALT LAKE CITY — KSTU FOX 13 News, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX affiliate in Salt Lake City, continues to lead all local news competitors with more #1 ranked news time periods than all other Utah television stations combined in key demographics. In the February Nielsen sweeps period, KSTU ranks #1 Weekdays at 6AM, 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, and 4PM as well as #1 Weekend Mornings 7-9AM.

Additionally, the recent expansion of Utah’s most-watched morning news, KSTU’s FOX 13’s Good Day Utah, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. showed impressive gains from prior programming in the time period, “Live with Kelly,” up 40% in A25-54 demo ratings and 60% in share.

Good Day Utah now airs weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Anytime we can provide our viewers with informative and entertaining local news in time periods that our competitors air non-local programming, we will,” said FOX 13 President and General Manager Tim Ermish. “The fact that the most recent expansion of Good Day Utah to 10 a.m. has doubled the audience share of other programming in that time period proves there is an appetite for more local news.”

WEEKDAYS 9 A.M. – ADULTS 25-54 (source: A.C. Nielsen, February 2017)

Good Day Utah (KTSU) – 8 Share

Today Show 2 (KSL) – 4 Share

Let’s Make a Deal (KUTV) – 4 Share

Good Things Utah (KTVX) – 4 Share

“FOX 13 has an outstanding news team that Utah viewers know and trust,” said Marc Sternfield, News Director at KSTU. “It is no surprise that our expansion of live, local news is resonating in the community.”

KSTU FOX 13’s recent ratings gains started in December 2016 with the launch of “FOX 13 News Good Day Utah” at 9 a.m. KSTU FOX 13 News now airs 10.5 hours of live news per day – nearly double its nearest competitor.

FOX 13’s advantages over all competitors in the A25-54 and A18-49 demographic groups – the predominant industry measurements – are continuing in the first week of the March 2017 sweeps.

