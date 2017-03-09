× I.M. Healthy SoyNut butter and granola recalled over E. coli concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the state of Utah and other states are warning consumers about a multi-state E. coli outbreak, and a company that makes soy nut butter and granola is a “likely source” of the outbreak.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Health, no E. coli cases associated with the outbreak have been reported in Utah, but some Utah consumers may have purchased soy nut butter and/or granola products made by I.M. Healthy.

“Utahns should stop eating all varieties of I.M. Healthy brand soy nut butter and granola products. Childcare centers, schools, and other institutions should stop serving these products and check their food storage area for soy nut butter products from I.M. Healthy. The products have a shelf life of two years,” the news release said.

The recalled products from I.M. Healthy can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-288-1012, Monday-Friday 8:00-4:00 MST.

In order to keep the product safe from children and pets, partially-used soy butter or granola products from I.M. Healthy should be placed in a sealed bag for disposal. The partially-used products should be discarded even if no one got sick from the served portion.

According to the Utah Department of Health, 16 people from nine states have been infected with E. coli associated with the outbreak. Of those, eight were hospitalized and five developed a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of E. coli often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Most people recover within 5-7 days, a statement from UDOH said, but some infections are severe or even life-threatening. Very young children and the elderly are more likely to develop serious illness and kidney failure than others, but E. coli infections can make anyone seriously ill.

“Contact your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, or is accompanied by high fever, blood in the stool, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and you pass very little urine,” the news release said.

For more information about E. coli, visit www.cdc.gov/ecoli