Ham, Broccoli, Cheese and Rice Skillet

2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon oil
3 cups broccoli, chopped
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups ham, cubed
1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack, Swiss or cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 cup milk
2 cups cooked white or brown rice
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the butter and oil. Once the butter melts, add the broccoli, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently for 4-5 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in the ham, cheese and milk. Cook, stirring frequently until cheese starts to melt, 1-2 minutes. Add the rice. Still well to combine. Add additional salt and pepper, if needed. Serve immediately.
