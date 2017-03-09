Ham, Broccoli, Cheese and Rice Skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon oil

3 cups broccoli, chopped

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups ham, cubed

1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack, Swiss or cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup milk

2 cups cooked white or brown rice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the butter and oil. Once the butter melts, add the broccoli, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently for 4-5 minutes or until slightly softened. Stir in the ham, cheese and milk. Cook, stirring frequently until cheese starts to melt, 1-2 minutes. Add the rice. Still well to combine. Add additional salt and pepper, if needed. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market