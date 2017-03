Please enable Javascript to watch this video Therapist Kathy Parker gives us advice on what to do when we don't like our child's friends.

What do you do if you don't like your kids' friends?



1. Ask yourself WHY you don't like your kids' friends.

2. Get to know your kids' friends.

3. Remember that your kids are learning life skills when choosing friends.

4. Try strategies other than forbidding the friendship.