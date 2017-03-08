Veggie Filled Lettuce Wraps
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1/3 cup white mushrooms, finely chopped
- 2 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped
- 2 celery stalk, finely chopped
- 1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained, rinsed, diced
- 8 oz. extra firm tofu (optional)
- 2 cloves garlic, diced
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
- 1/2 iceberg lettuce head
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
In a small bowl, mix the rice vinegar, hoisin, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.
In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the canola oil. Saute the mushrooms, broccoli, celery and water chestnuts for 4-5 minutes. If using tofu, press between paper towels to remove any excess water. Crumble the tofu and add to skillet with the garlic and ginger. Saute another 2-3 minutes.
Pour the rice vinegar and hoisin sauce into the skillet; stir to coat. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Separate the lettuce into “cups”. Spoon the veggie mixture into individual lettuce leaves. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute