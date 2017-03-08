× Veggie Filled Lettuce Wraps

Veggie Filled Lettuce Wraps

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/3 cup white mushrooms, finely chopped

2 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped

2 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained, rinsed, diced

8 oz. extra firm tofu (optional)

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1/2 iceberg lettuce head

3 green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

In a small bowl, mix the rice vinegar, hoisin, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the canola oil. Saute the mushrooms, broccoli, celery and water chestnuts for 4-5 minutes. If using tofu, press between paper towels to remove any excess water. Crumble the tofu and add to skillet with the garlic and ginger. Saute another 2-3 minutes.

Pour the rice vinegar and hoisin sauce into the skillet; stir to coat. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Separate the lettuce into “cups”. Spoon the veggie mixture into individual lettuce leaves. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute