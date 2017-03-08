Veggie Filled Lettuce Wraps

Posted 10:29 am, March 8, 2017, by and

Veggie Filled Lettuce Wraps

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1/3 cup white mushrooms, finely chopped
  • 2 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped
  • 2 celery stalk, finely chopped
  • 1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained, rinsed, diced
  • 8 oz. extra firm tofu (optional)
  • 2 cloves garlic, diced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
  • 1/2 iceberg lettuce head
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

In a small bowl, mix the rice vinegar, hoisin, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the canola oil. Saute the mushrooms, broccoli, celery and water chestnuts for 4-5 minutes. If using tofu, press between paper towels to remove any excess water. Crumble the tofu and add to skillet with the garlic and ginger. Saute another 2-3 minutes.

Pour the rice vinegar and hoisin sauce into the skillet; stir to coat. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Separate the lettuce into “cups”. Spoon the veggie mixture into individual lettuce leaves. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

  • Recipes

    Grilled Orange Chicken and Rice

  • Recipes

    Chicken Jambalaya

  • Recipes

    Mini Turkey and Veggie Meatloaves

  • Recipes

    Christmas Roast with Mushroom Gravy

  • The Place

    Recipe: Samosas 3 ways

  • Recipes

    Spinach Pesto Chicken

  • Recipes

    Steak and Horseradish Cream Crostini

  • Recipes

    Tomato and Basil Salad over Spinach

  • Recipes

    Steak and Shrimp

  • Recipes

    Fresh Tomato Soup

  • Recipes

    Chicken and Rice Soup

  • Recipes

    Spinach, Pepper and Feta Frittata

  • Recipes

    Greek Chicken Pasta