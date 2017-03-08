Utah to become first state to lower DUI level to .05

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah State Legislature has passed a bill lowering the blood alcohol content level for DUI from .08 to .05.

House Bill 155, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, passed the Senate on Wednesday night on a close 18-11 vote. Having previously passed the House, it now goes to Governor Gary Herbert.

The governor's office told FOX 13 on Wednesday night he plans to sign the bill into law, making Utah the first in the nation with the lowest DUI level.

During Senate debate, lawmakers clashed over the bill. Some argued that it helps prevent drunk driving while others said HB155 goes too far.

"It helps prevent drinking drivers from getting behind the wheel in the first place," Senate Majority Whip Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said.

He said Canada and many European countries have lower DUI levels and insisted it would help cut down on highway fatalities. But some lawmakers appeared uneasy with the bill.

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said it makes Utah look odd at a time when the state is clamoring for tourist dollars. That view was echoed by Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City.

She asked rhetorically why Utah just didn't go to 0.0 as a BAC, noting that the drinking laws in Europe have people as young as 15 imbibing? Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, defended the bill saying it sends a message that Utah does not tolerate drinking and driving.

"Utah leads," Sen. Adams said.