Legislature passes medical marijuana bills, but it’s not legal in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has passed a medical marijuana research bill, but it doesn’t clear the way for cannabis to treat patients to be a reality in the state.

The House voted unanimously to approve House Bill 130, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, which allows for research into medical marijuana to be conducted. The bill previously passed the Senate and now goes to Governor Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

Lawmakers have passed some research bills, but have failed to advance a major policy bill that would make medical marijuana legal in Utah. Advocates for medical cannabis have said they are moving forward with plans for a ballot initiative, taking it to the voters.