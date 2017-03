Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kabi Catalano, director of development, talks about the upcoming 2017 fundraiser gala for the Make-a-Wish Foundation and brought along Chase Noel, a Make-a-Wish kid who was able to get a new saxophone thanks to fundraising.

Make-a-Wish Utah's Evening Of Wishes Gala, presented by the Larry H and Gail Miller Family Foundation, is being held March 25, 2017 at The Grand America Hotel. Visit utah.wish.org or call 801-262-9474 for more info.