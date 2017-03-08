× Report: Jon Huntsman Jr. accepting offer to become U.S. ambassador to Russia

Jon Huntsman Jr., a former Governor of Utah and ambassador, has been offered the position of U.S. ambassador to Russia and is in the process of accepting the job Wednesday, Politico reports.

Politico, citing two sources within President Donald Trump’s administration, reports Huntsman Jr. is submitting paperwork to accept the job, which was officially offered earlier this week.

Huntsman Jr. was in discussions regarding the position at the end of February, with sources saying Huntsman Jr. had met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about filling the role.

Huntsman Jr. was the ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush, and he was the ambassador to China under President Barack Obama.

Visit Politico for more details. Fox 13 News has reached out to Huntsman Jr.’s office for confirmation and a statement regarding the ambassadorship, check back for details and watch Fox 13 News for updates.