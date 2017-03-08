Cottonwood Heights PD offers dinner for two as reward in search for serial burglars

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police in Cottonwood Heights took a unique approach to generating tips from the public Wednesday as they search for a truck suspected in several vehicle burglaries.

Cottonwood Heights Police Department tweeted a photo of a white pickup truck, and police say the occupants are responsible for dozens of smash and grab burglaries in the Salt Lake Valley. Police believe the suspects are armed.

Police stated on twitter that the chief of the department will buy “dinner for two at Market Street” if a tip leads to the suspects being apprehended. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.