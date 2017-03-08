Comparing the cost of health care for Utahns under Obamacare vs the new GOP proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The House Republican proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare would give less money to Utahns who are poor, older, or who live in rural areas while giving added benefits to high-income Utahns living in more densely populated areas.

Fox 13 News used a tool created by the Kaiser Family Foundation to look at the difference in benefits.

Obamacare provides subsidies based on income and the cost of health care in each county in the country.

The Republican proposal gives a standard refundable tax credit to everyone within a particular age range.

A 27-year-old would get $2,000, a 40-year-old gets $3,000, and a 60-year-old gets $4,000. The credit amounts are only reduced after an individual makes more than $75,000 in a year.

