SALT LAKE CITY — A bill requiring the state to test every rape kit submitted to it by police has passed the Utah State Senate.

House Bill 200, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, mandates the testing of sexual assault kits. Lawmakers voted to fund it with $1.2 million (less than the $2 million she originally sought).

Rep. Romero said rape victims have been waiting for years to have sexual assault kits tested.