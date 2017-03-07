Taxi carjacked by its passengers, police find taxi by GPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police said a taxi driver was held at knifepoint by one of the passengers after having a disagreement of payment late Monday night.

The taxi driver fled his car and called the police, officers said, near 100 South and State Street, but three passengers were still in the car.

Police said one of the passengers took control of the car and drove it near the Road Home on 210 South and Rio Grande Street where police were able to locate the car by GPS.

Officers said they found the taxi cab with a flat tire and attempted to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop.

According to Lt. Michael Hatch said, officers started a pursuit on the car, but it was short-lived when the taxi cab turned westbound on 600 South into oncoming traffic.

"Anytime the vehicle we're pursuing goes into oncoming traffic on a one-way street, we never pursue that on a one-way street. It's just too hazardous of a condition--environment--to do that," Hatch said.

Hatch said, the car only made it a block and a half before crashing.

Officers were able to locate the passengers and arrest them, Hatch said, but one passenger resisted arrest and was taken down by a police dog.

Michael Sack, one of the passengers, approximately 30-years-old, was booked under the first-degree felony of carjacking, Hatch said, officers have not determined how the other two passengers were involved.