Steak Panzanella Salad

1 lb. boneless sirloin steak

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

2 cups baby spinach or arugula

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

3 large tomatoes, chopped

1 cucumber, peeled, chopped

1/4 cup loosely packed basil, torn

2 cup French bread baguette, cubed and toasted

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired degree of doneness. Place steak on a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into thin slices.

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Add the spinach or arugula, onion, basil, tomatoes, cucumber and basil. Toss together. Add steak and bread cubes; toss. Let stand 5 minutes. Toss again. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council