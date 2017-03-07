Steak Panzanella Salad

1 lb. boneless sirloin steak
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 cup olive oil
2 cups baby spinach or arugula
1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced
3 large tomatoes, chopped
1 cucumber, peeled, chopped
1/4 cup loosely packed basil, torn
2 cup French bread baguette, cubed and toasted
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired degree of doneness. Place steak on a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into thin slices.
In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Add the spinach or arugula, onion, basil, tomatoes, cucumber and basil. Toss together. Add steak and bread cubes; toss. Let stand 5 minutes. Toss again. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council