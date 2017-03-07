SLC School District board to vote on resolution to protect undocumented students

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District board is expected to vote on a resolution to protect the rights of undocumented students Tuesday evening.

The Safe School Resolution (click here to read a draft) reaffirms a commitment by the district to provide an equal opportunity for all students in the district to attend and receive the benefits of the district’s schools “regardless of ethnicity, race, religion, national origin or immigration status, and to be free from harassment and intimidation.”

The resolution also states the district would continue its practice to not collect or maintain any information about students’ immigration status.

Furthermore, the Safe School Resolution states the district would do “everything in its lawful power to protect our students’ confidential information and ensure that our students’ learning environments are not disrupted by immigration enforcement actions.”

“This resolution matters because our community’s youth matter. Their future matters. And they should not have to feel like they are jeopardizing themselves or their family to receive an education,” said Fabiola Cisneros, a member of the grassroots collective Unidad Inmigrante, in a statement sent to FOX 13.

Members of the community who support the Safe School Resolution plan to wear white “in solidarity with undocumented peers” at the school district’s meeting Tuesday evening. Click here to see the agenda.