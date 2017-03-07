× SLC Council asks Outdoor Retailer show to change its mind

SALT LAKE CITY — The City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night asking the multi-million dollar Outdoor Retailer show to change its mind about leaving Utah.

The resolution touts Salt Lake City’s environmentally-friendly initiatives and love of the outdoors, vowing to fight for preservation of public lands.

Read the resolution here

The resolution comes after Outdoor Retailer announced it would no longer consider Utah for future shows. Organizers are angry over the Utah State Legislature and Governor Gary Herbert’s recent stances on public lands issues, particularly a pair of resolutions asking President Trump to rescind Bears Ears National Monument and to shrink the borders of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

A resolution is a statement by a legislative body with no legally-binding effect.