Hatch applauds Senate after passing bill to repeal ‘Planning 2.0’

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Orrin Hatch has applauded the senate for passing legislation to repeal the Bureau of Land Management’s Resource Management Planning rule, known as “Planning 2.0.”

Hatch sponsored a bill to repeal “Planning 2.0.”

“Planning 2.0” would have increased public involvement in Federal lands by means of developing and updating the BLM’s Resource Management Plans. The proposed initiative would have increased transparency and consistency in the planning process of BLM, according to the BLM’s government site.

“I am proud that the Congress has pushed back against this top-down, Obama-era regulation. BLM’s Planning 2.0 makes sweeping changes to how the federal government manages our public lands and shifts decision-making authority away from states and local communities to bureaucrats in Washington, DC. The federal government needs to pursue policies that empower local communities and adhere to the multiple-use mandate – which serves as the bedrock of our public land management policies,” Hatch said in a press release.