Utah Division of Consumer Protection warns Rocky Mountain Power scam

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection is warning Utah businesses about a scam where scammers pretend to be Rocky Mountain Power employees collecting late utility bill payments.

Director of Consumer Protection Daniel O’Brannon said this scam keeps happening and it’s because the scammers sound so professional and they threaten the customers.

He said they call saying a customer has missed payments or faulted on their utility bill, then they threaten to turn off the power at your business or home if you do not pay them thousands of dollars in cash.

“What the scammers tend to do is say we need you to go get a re-loadable payment card or pre-paid card of some sort and use that to pay this money that you owe the Rocky Mountain Power,” said O’Brannon.

He said if someone gets this call hang up, and call back the number that is on your real utility bill.

If you are fooled or believe the scammers are targeting you call the police and also call the division of consumer protection.

