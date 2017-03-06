New York Breakfast

- 4 thin slices rye or pumpernickel bread
- 1/4 cup cream cheese
- 4 oz. smoked salmon or lox, thinly sliced
- 1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced
- 12 thin slices cucumber
- 1 medium tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon fresh chives or 1/2 teaspoon dried chives
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Toast the bread. Spread cream cheese on each slice. Divide the salmon or lox, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, lemon juice and chives on each slice of bread. Top with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve immediately.
Note: You could use any savory flavor bagel to build these open face breakfast sandwiches as well.
