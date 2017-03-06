New York Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 thin slices rye or pumpernickel bread

1/4 cup cream cheese

4 oz. smoked salmon or lox, thinly sliced

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

12 thin slices cucumber

1 medium tomatoes, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon fresh chives or 1/2 teaspoon dried chives

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Toast the bread. Spread cream cheese on each slice. Divide the salmon or lox, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, lemon juice and chives on each slice of bread. Top with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve immediately.

Note: You could use any savory flavor bagel to build these open face breakfast sandwiches as well.

Sponsor: Dan's Market