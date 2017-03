× Lockdowns lifted at Granite schools; no shooting nearby

HOLLADAY, Utah – The precautionary lockdowns at schools in the Granite School District have been lifted Monday afternoon.

The district originally said police were investigating a possible shooting in the area.

When authorities confirmed there was no shooting, the lockdowns were lifted.

According to the school district, classes are continuing as normal.

There is no danger to students, faculty or staff.

Patron Alert: Cottonwood Elem. and Oakwood Elem. have been placed on lockdown as police respond to a suspected shooting in the neighborhood — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 6, 2017

There has been no direct threat to students, and the lockdown is precautionary to ensure student safety. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 6, 2017

Please do not come on either campus until the lockdown has been lifted. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 6, 2017