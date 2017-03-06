Food tax to go up under bill being pushed through the legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — You could pay more for food under a tax hike being pushed in the final days of the Utah State Legislature.

The bill — which has yet to be made public — is being drafted and will have one chance for public comment in a joint House and Senate committee hearing, less than 72 hours before the end of 2017 legislative session.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said the proposal is to raise the food tax to 4.4% as part of an overall restructuring of taxes.

“It’s going to lower the rate and broaden the base by the restoring the food into the base,” he said.

Other items being considered include lowering the state sales tax rate from 4.7 to 4.4%, keeping the income tax level with a grocery credit, reworking the formula for the gas tax to rise with inflation, and another look at the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Advocates for the poor blasted the bill and the quick process it’s getting in the legislature.

“What’s really galling about this is that there’s no effort at this point to take a look at the $700 million we’re forgoing in revenue to the state in earmarks,” said Stephen Erickson with Crossroads Urban Center.

Sen. Niederhauser insists the bills will be good for revenues eventually and where one tax is raised, another is lowered.

“It’s revenue neutral. It’s broadening the base, creating a better structure going forward. It’s not as much as I’d like to have started, but it’s a good first step going forward,” he said.

Gina Cornia of Utahns Against Hunger said the poor will suffer under a food tax hike.

“Right now, one in eight households in Utah experience food insecurity. This would mean one in seven, more than one in seven,” she told FOX 13.

She also criticized the tax proposals being pushed through the legislature.

“This is a lousy process. We are what, 72 hours from having the session end and we still don’t have a sales tax on food bill? We don’t know what’s in the language,” she said.

The Senate president said the bill could be unveiled Tuesday morning. The special joint House and Senate Committee hearing is slated to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.