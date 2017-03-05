Wasatch Backcountry Alliance free shuttle day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah -- Wasatch Backcountry Alliance had their second annual free shuttle day event on Saturday.

According to Jamie Kent of Wasatch Backcountry Alliance, the free shuttle service was available from 7 a.m - 5 p.m. with shuttle pickup at 3470 E. Bengal Blvd to provide access to Big Cottonwood Canyon and help ease congestion on the road.

The shuttle's first year focused on backcountry users in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but this year, Jamie Kent of Wasatch Backcountry Alliance, says they wanted to reach out to all users.

According to Kent, the shuttle service stopped at trailheads and ski resorts for anyone who was interested.

Some users rode the free transportation to get lunch, others wanted to sight-see and one group even participated in an avalanche course with Utah Mountain Alliance, Kent said.

But according to Kent, It wasn't just about free transportation this time around.

Wasatch Backcountry Alliance wanted to raise awareness for the Bonanza Flats, which sits at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon in the heart of Wasatch.

Kent said the idea was to raise more awareness in order to prevent development on the land.

"It's 1,350 acres of ground that can be developed and will be developed if the public does not participate in saving it," Kent said.

