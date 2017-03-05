Uniquely Utah: Runway show features fashions from designer who has autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A line of luxury women's wear was unveiled in Salt Lake City Saturday in runway showings at the Grand America Hotel.

The Andolsek brand is the brainchild of 25-year-old fashion designer Micheal Andolsek, who happens to be autistic.

He says having an Autism Spectrum Disorder hasn't slowed down his creativity or stopped him from pursuing his dreams.

His designs are detailed, made entirely in the United States, and often embellished by the hands of a small team of Autistic people he employs and mentors.

