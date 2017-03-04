Kearns two-car garage catches fire, child wakes family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah -- A Kearns two-car garage caught fire and spread to the home early Saturday morning.

Unified Fire officials responded to the scene at 5512 West and 6015 South around 2:30 a.m. after a child woke their family to the fire.

The child was one of four inside the home at the time, but because the child was able to alert everyone there were no injuries and only some damage done to the home by flame, but none by smoke, officials said.

However, officials said the damage is estimated at about $10,000, mostly due to electrical damage inside the garage.

Officials aren't sure whether the family will be able to stay home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

