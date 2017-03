Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- An Ogden resident was displaced after a home caught fire late Friday night.

Officials responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. at 3226 South Orchard Avenue due to a chimney fire spreading through the home's attic and onto the roof.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and save the person inside.

Officials say he was the only one in the home at the time.

Damages are estimated to be around 30,000 dollars, according to officials.