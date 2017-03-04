This week Fox 13 car-guy Brian Champagne reviews two cars that share hybrid chops but boast very different looks. See the video above for a look at the Toyota Prius Prime and the Kia Niro Touring.
Car reviews: A tale of two hybrids
